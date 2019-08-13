Chennai power disruption: Wednesday, August 14

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Wednesday for carrying out emergency maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Adyar Chinnamalai: Sri Ram Nagar, Pallipattu Main Road, Ethiraj Street, Yogi Garden and Kandasamy Street.

Adyar Gandhi Nagar: 2nd, 3rd, 4th main roads; Canal Cross Road – 1st, 2nd, 3rd; 4th Cross Road, Crescent Avenue Road and Canal Bank Road.

Kottivakkam: New Beach Road – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 11th, 51st, 39th, 44th, 47th, 48th, 52nd, 53rd, 54th, 56th, 58th, 59th, 61st, 62nd, 64th, 65th, 70th, 71st Streets; Main Road – 3rd, 7th, 8th; Kurinji Flats, Bhagatsingh Salai, Shivani Flat, Kurinji Extension and RTO Office.

Besant Nagar:

Sastri Nagar: Sivakamipuram – 1st, 2nd, 3rd streets; Gangai Amman Street, Kamarajar Salai, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Malaviya Avenue – 1st, 2nd, 3rd streets; M G Road, R K Nagar Main Road, R K Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd streets; Muruntheeswar Nagar, Sunnambu Kalvai Main Road.

Adyar: 1st Main Road, Sastri Nagar – 4th, 5th, 6th Cross Streets and Sastri Nagar.

Velachery West: Parts of Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, Sankara Avenue, Ganapathy Nagar, Parts of Nehru Nagar and Kamarajapuram.

Velachery: Ramaniyam Flat.

Kodungaiyur: Abirami Avenue – 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th Streets; KKD Nagar – 4th, 5th Blocks; Sidco 1st, 3rd Main Roads; Solai Amman Kovil Street, Selvaperumal Kovil Street and parts of TH Road.

Avadi: Jothi Nagar, J B Nagar, 60 feet road, Nagammai Nagar, Antony Nagar, ESI Anna Nagar, Siva Sakthi Nagar, Car Shed and Devi Nagar.