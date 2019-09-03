Chennai power disruption: Tuesday, September 3

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Velachery: Parts of Velachery Main Road, K R Ramasamy Nagar, Gurunanak College, Rane Madras, Westin Ghats Hotel and Spencer.