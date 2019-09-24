Chennai power disruption: Tuesday, September 24

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Porur: Santhosh Nagar, Subbiah Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Lalitha Nagar, Thirumoorthy Nagar, Rajeshwari Avenue, Maha Lakshmi Nagar, Madha Nagar, Bungalow Thoppu, Mugalivakkam Main Road, MRK Nagar, VND Avenue and Maxworth Nagar.

Advertising

Annai Nagar: Canal Road, Seeyathammal Nagar, Sri Ganesh Nagar, Vanasakthi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar 40 Feet Road and Iyyappa Nagar.

Royapettah: Llyods Road – Old No. 161 to 170, Old No. 211 to 222, Old No. 241 to 262; Parts of Lloyds Road, Gowdya Mutt Road, Besent Road, Thandavaran Street, Shanmugam Street, Ruberiya Street, SPS – I, II, III Streets; North GPM – I, II Streets; 20 GPM II Street, Thomaiyappan Street, Ganapathi Colony – I, II Streets; Goverthan Street, Ramasami Street, Sada Sivam Street, Dewan Shain Street, Parts of TTK Road, Padmavathiyar Road, Condran Smith Road, Parts of Ammaiyappan Street, Ammaiyappan Lane, Ponnusamy Street, Peters Road, ROB Street and Indra Garden.