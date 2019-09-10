Chennai power disruption: Tuesday, September 10

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

IIT: Gandhimandapam Road, Sardar Patel Road, Kotturpuram, Srinagar Colony, Venkatapuram, Chinnamalai, Taramani, Ellaiyamman Kovil Street, Kanagam, Kalikundram, Pallipattu, Sriram Nagar, Nehru Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets and KB Nagar 1st Main Road.