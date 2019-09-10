Toggle Menu
Chennai power disruption: Tuesday, September 10

Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai for maintenance work.

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

IIT: Gandhimandapam Road, Sardar Patel Road, Kotturpuram, Srinagar Colony, Venkatapuram, Chinnamalai, Taramani, Ellaiyamman Kovil Street, Kanagam, Kalikundram, Pallipattu, Sriram Nagar, Nehru Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets and KB Nagar 1st Main Road.

