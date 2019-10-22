Chennai power disruption: Tuesday, October 22

Toggle Menu
Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai for maintenance work.

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Saidapet: Thod Hunter Nagar, Jones Road, Parts of Anna Salai, Abdul Razzak Street, Bazaar Road, Vinayagampet, Alandur Road, Sastri Nagar, CIT Nagar – 1st Main Road; East, West, North, South Roads; 70 Feet Road, Old Mambalam Road, Kodambakkam Road, Karaneswarar Kovil Street, Seshachalam Street, Potter Street, Thideer Nagar, Kodaedu, Salavayar Colony, Arasu Pannai, Jothiamma Nagar, Samiyar Thottam, Abith Colony, Neruppu Medu, V S Mudali Street, Jeenis Road, Flower Street, Jayaram Street, Parts of Chinnamalai, Bramin Street, Soundareswarar Koil Street, Bujangarao Street, Bala Singh Street, Subramaniya Koil Street, KP Koil Street and V V Koil Street.

Melur: Minjur Town, T H Road, Theradi Street, Seemapuram, R R Palayam / Ariyanvoyal, Pudhpedu, Nadhiyambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, S R Palayam, G R Palayam, Kondakarai, Pallipuram, Thiruvelavoyal, Vaayalur, Neithavoyal, Kattor, Merattur, Nallur, Vanipakkam, Oorambedu and Vazhuthigamedu Extension.

