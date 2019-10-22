Chennai power disruption: Tuesday, October 22

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Saidapet: Thod Hunter Nagar, Jones Road, Parts of Anna Salai, Abdul Razzak Street, Bazaar Road, Vinayagampet, Alandur Road, Sastri Nagar, CIT Nagar – 1st Main Road; East, West, North, South Roads; 70 Feet Road, Old Mambalam Road, Kodambakkam Road, Karaneswarar Kovil Street, Seshachalam Street, Potter Street, Thideer Nagar, Kodaedu, Salavayar Colony, Arasu Pannai, Jothiamma Nagar, Samiyar Thottam, Abith Colony, Neruppu Medu, V S Mudali Street, Jeenis Road, Flower Street, Jayaram Street, Parts of Chinnamalai, Bramin Street, Soundareswarar Koil Street, Bujangarao Street, Bala Singh Street, Subramaniya Koil Street, KP Koil Street and V V Koil Street.

Melur: Minjur Town, T H Road, Theradi Street, Seemapuram, R R Palayam / Ariyanvoyal, Pudhpedu, Nadhiyambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, S R Palayam, G R Palayam, Kondakarai, Pallipuram, Thiruvelavoyal, Vaayalur, Neithavoyal, Kattor, Merattur, Nallur, Vanipakkam, Oorambedu and Vazhuthigamedu Extension.