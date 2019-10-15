Chennai power disruption: Tuesday, October 15

Toggle Menu
Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai for maintenance work.

Tangedco has announced day-long powercuts in parts of the city today.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Egmore Spurtank Road: Egmore High Road, G I Road, Egmore, D3 SI Police Quarters, Montieth Road, Montieth Lane, Pantheon Road, Spurtank Road, M S Nagar, Parts of Poonamallee Road, Parts of Sastri Nagar, Ethiraj Salai, Ethiraj Lane, Chittibabu Street, Muktha Garden, Nirbath Avenue and Selvanathan Street.

