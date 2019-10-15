Chennai power disruption: Tuesday, October 15

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Egmore Spurtank Road: Egmore High Road, G I Road, Egmore, D3 SI Police Quarters, Montieth Road, Montieth Lane, Pantheon Road, Spurtank Road, M S Nagar, Parts of Poonamallee Road, Parts of Sastri Nagar, Ethiraj Salai, Ethiraj Lane, Chittibabu Street, Muktha Garden, Nirbath Avenue and Selvanathan Street.