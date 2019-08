Chennai power disruption: Tuesday, August 27

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Tuesday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

R K Nagar: SA Kovil Street, TH Road, VOC Nagar, R K Nagar, Stanley, Vaidyanathan Street, Tondiarpet, Jeevarathinam Salai, Kasipuram, Kannan Street, Mannappan Mudali Street, Kamarajar Salai, Elayamudali Street and Cross Road.

Chepauk: T V Station, Royapettah, Triplicane, PWD Complex, Presidency College, Big Street, Sydoji – Street, Lane; TH Road, Aiyapillai Street, Akbar Sahib Street, Ranganathan Street, Lal Mohammed – Street, Lane, Cross Street; Canal Road, M A Chidambaram Stadium, D V Naidu Street, Khanabagh – Street, Lane; Butchi Babu Street, Lal Bagum Street, Bells Road, CNK – Road, Lane; Mohammed Abdullah – Street, Lane; Venkatesan Street, Arumugam Street, Ezhilagam Complex, Madras University Campus, Wallajah Road, Miyanasahib Street, Murugappa – Lane, Cross Street; Abibullah Street, Pakkiri Sahib Street, Chellapillaiyar Kovil Street, Kuppumuthu Street, Vallaba Agraharam, Mayor Chitti Babu Street, Nagappaiyar Street and parts of T H Road.

Ambattur 3rd Main Road: Ambattur Industrial Estate, 3rd Main Road South Phase, China Colony, Periya Colony, PKM Road, Vanagaram Road, Ganesh Street, Nageshwara Rao Road, Natesan Nagar, School Street, Galaxy Road and Indragandhi Street.

SRMC: Karambakkam 1st Street, Mandaveli Street, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Rajeshwari Nagar, Thirumurugan Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Parts of Arcot Road, Devi Nagar, Buddhar Colony, Jain Kovil Street and Parts of Alapakkam Road.

Taramani-Chinnamalai: Parts of Nehru Street, Piilayarkovil Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Kalikundram Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Periyar Street and Kanagam.

Alwarthirunagar: Gandhi Nagar, Alwarthiru Nagar Annexe, AVM Avenue, Thangal Street, Balammal Nagar, Reddy Street, School Street, Kamakodi Nagar, Kamachi Nagar, Krishnamachari Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, MM Estate, Parts of Alapakkam Main Road, Parts of Kadambiamman Nagar, Velan Nagar, Solai Gangai Amman Kovil Street, Vijaya Nagar, Kamaraj Avenue, Muralikrishna Nagar Main Road, Kanagathara Nagar, Thirupathy Nagar and Sri Devikuppam Main Road.

Thirumudivakkam: Sirukalathur, Kaavanur, Nandhambakkam, Vasantham Nagar, Anjugam Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Puthupedu, Pari Nagar, Nandavanam Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Vazhuthalambedu, Siva Vishnu Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Sambandham Nagar, Vazhuthalambedu Industrial Area, Natha, Soorya Nagar, Devi Nagar, Devaki Nagar, Thaaisundaram Nagar, Thirumudivakkam Main Road, Micro Industrial Estate, Royal Castle Apartment and Palm River Apartment.

Kovoor: Kovoor, Ambal Nagar, Periyapanicheri, Mada Veethi, SRS Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, VGN Nagar, Service Road, Ram Nagar and Radhabai Nagar.

Kottivakkam Thiruvalluvar and Sastri Nagar: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 9th Main Roads; M1 to M26 Streets; H-9 to H-40 Streets; 15th to 33rd Streets; Sea Ward Road – 2nd, 3rd, 4th; Balakrishnan Road, KK Road and Raja Rangaswamy Avenue.

Adyar and Besant Nagar: Jeevarathinam Nagar Main Road, Parameshwari Nagar 2nd Street, Padmanabha Nagar – 4th, 5th Streets; Besant Avenue, Bridge Road Adyar, 1st Avenue, Sastri Nagar, 1st Main Road, Besant Nagar, Beach Home Avenue – Main Road, 3rd Street and Dhamodarpuram – Main Road, New Street.

Velachery: Parts of Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Murugu Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Sankaran Nagar and Gomathy Nagar.

Porur: Parts of Mount Poonamallee Road, Shakthi Nagar, Parvathi Avenue, Somasundhara Avenue, Ganesh Avenue, Aathibagavan Nagar, Kaviya Garden, Sterling Avenue, Parts of Mangala Nagar, Mount Poonamallee Main Road, Kasi Flat, Kuppusamy Naikar Street, Arumugam Nagar, Anna Salai, Senthil Nagar, S V S Nagar and Chinna Porur.