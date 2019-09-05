Chennai power disruption: Thursday, September 5

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Foreshore Estate: Foreshore Estate, TNHB Quarters, Srinivasapuram, Dooming Kuppam, Madhavelipakkam, Santhome High Road, Police Quarters, Rohini Garden, Karpagam Avenue, Demonte Street, Leith Castle – South, Central, North Streets; South Canal Bank Road, Norton Road – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets; TSV Kovil Street, Adam Street, Kesavaperumal Kovil Street, Mada Street – East, North; V K Iyer Road, Mosque Street, Trust Cross Street – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th Streets; Kutcheri Road, Bazaar Road, Nochikuppam, Devadi Street, Appu Street, Nochi Nagar, Appu Mudali Street, Dooming Street, Rosary Church Road, Kuil Thottam, Muthu Street, New Street, CID Quarters, CBI Officer, Dhideer Nagar, Nadu Street, Sundareswarar Kovil Street and Chithirakulam Street – North, South Streets.

Advertising

Adyar Indiranagar: Indiranagar – 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th Cross Streets; Indiranagar 3rd Main Road and 4th Avenue.

Velachery West and Central: Parts of 100 Feet Bypass Road, Devi Kumariamman Nagar, Bhel Sakthi Nagar, Officer Colony, Selliamman Nagar and Maheswari Nagar.

Tondiarpet: Thiyagarayapuram, PPD Road, Sadhanandhapuram – A, B; Parts of T H Road and New Colony.

Annai Nagar: Vetri Nagar, Parts of Vanasakthi Nagar, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Jaya Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Annai Rajammal Nagar, Annai Indra Nagar, Thangavel Nagar, Janakiram Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Beegu Export, Ganapathy Nagar, Kadappa Road and Canal Road.

Kodungaiyur: Muthamizh Nagar – Parts of 1st Block, South Avenue Road, 8th Block and Parts of 6th Block.

Sembium: M H Road, Chinna Kulanthai Street, Raja Street, Kabilar Street, Parts of S S V Kovil Street, Doctor Court, Maduma Nagar, Kollan Thottam, St. Mary’s Road, K K R Avenue, Siva Sankaran Street, Parts of Jaya Perunjothi Street, BNT company and Parts of Pallavan Salai.