Chennai power disruption: Thursday, September 26

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

CMBTT: Annapoorna Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Annapoorni Nagar, Ponniamman Medu, Thanigasalam Nagar, EF Block, Majestic Colony, Iyyappa Nagar, Munusamy Nagar and Devaki Nagar.

Thiruverkadu: Thiruverkadu, Thiruverkadu Co-Op Nagar, Theroodum Veethi, Sivan Koil Road, Sunaracholapuram, Kasturi Bail Nagar, Aravind Nagar, Kamadenu Nagar, Pallikuppam, Mathiravedu, P H Road, Kaveri Nagar, Ishwarya Garden, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Royal Garden, Mac Nagar, Lourdupuram, Puliambedu Road, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Rajankuppam and Ponniamman Nagar.

Manjambakkam: Parts of South Telephone Colony, North Telephone Colony, Padmavathi Nagar, Cheliyamman Nagar, Kamban Nagar, Azees Nagar, AVM Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Madaveli, Telugu Colony, Ramachandra Nagar, Ramana Avenue, Krishna Nagar, JJ Nagar, Manjambakkam, Parts of Kamarajar Salai, V G K Nagar, Thirumurugan Nagar and Kathirvelan Street.