Chennai power disruption: Thursday, September 19

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Redhills: Redhills GNT, Thiruneelakandar Nagar, Checkpost, Pudu Nagar, Aroon Ulasa Nagar, Kannappasamy Nagar, Samiyar Madam and Vadakarai Road.

Advertising

Usman Road: Bazzulla Road, Chari Street, Parthasarathi Puram, Unnamalai Ammal Street, Habibulla Road, Rangan Street, Duraiswamy Road, Rajan Street, Arulanatham Street, Gandhi Street, Jawaharlal Nehru Street, Ramachandra Iyer Street, Rajapillai Thottam, Mambalam High Road, Kodambakkam Road, North Usman Road, Rangarajapuram, Ageez Nagar, Akborabath, Parangusa Puram, CRP Garden, Railway Border Road and Station View Road.

K K Nagar: KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, Parts of West Mambalam, Brindavan Nagar, Nakkeran Street, Parts of Guindy, Jafferkhanpet, West KK Nagar, Parts of Nesapakkam and Parts of Vadapalani.

Thiruverkadu: Green Park, Chakreswari Nagar, Aravind Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Sundara Cholapuram, Sundara Vinayagar Nagar, Devi Nagar, Lotus Avenue, Chinna Koladi, Celliyamman Nagar, Chennai Puranagar Phase IV, Shanmuga Nagar Annexe, P H Road, ACS Hospital, Jayalaxmi Nagar, KGT Nagar, Royal Garden, Goparasanallar, Anandam Nagar and MAC Nagar.

Further, power will be suspended in the following neighbourhood from 9 am to 5 pm for carrying out maintenance work on Thursday, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

Tondiarpet R K Nagar: Kummalamman Kovil Street, G A Road, T H Road, Solayappan Street, Kappal Polu Street, V P Kovil Street, Thandavarayan Street, Rainy Hospital, Sri Rangamal Street, Ramanujam Street, Parts of Old Washermanpet, Parts of T H Road, Mayor Boss Street, Veera Kutty Street, K G Garden, Parts of Ilaya Street, NPL Agastiya Apartment, Thatankulam, Ranganathapuram, Perumal Kovil Street, M S Naidu Street and Thangavel Street.