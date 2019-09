Chennai power disruption: Thursday, September 12

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Mangadu: Mangadu Town Panchayat, Rangunathapuram, Kollumanivakkam, Sivathangal, Chikkarayapuram, Pattur, Bhathirimedu, Then Colony, Srinivasa Nagar, Nellithopu, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Chakra Nagar, Sadhik Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, KK Nagar and Melma Nagar.

Thirumangalam: Sathiya Sai Nagar, Metrozone, V R Shopping Mall, Golden Jubilee Flats, Ambedkar Nagar and Balaji Nagar.

Adyar Indiranagar: Srinivasa Moorthy Avenue, Krishnamachari Avenue, K B Nagar 1st Street, Parts of LB Road, Thiruvengadam Street and Anna Avenue.

Manali Sathangadu: Kamaraj Salai, Padasalai, Chinasekkadu, Parthasarathy Street, Rajasekhar Nagar, Padavettamman Street and Balajipalayam.