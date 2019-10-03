Chennai power disruption: Thursday, October 3

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi Kamaraj Nagar: Kamaraj Nagar, N M Road, Avadi TNHB, Vasantham Nagar, Govarthanagiri, Paruthipet, Kannapalayam, P H Road, Avadi Market, Kumaran Nagar, Periyar Nagar and Anandam Nagar.