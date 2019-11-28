Chennai power disruption: Thursday, November 28

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image) Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Raj Bhavan: Rajbhavan Colony, Kannigapuram – 1st to 34th Streets; Velachery Main Road, Race View Colony – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Bharathi Nagar, Five Furlong Road, Race Course Road, Vandikaran Road, Nehru Nagar, Periyar Nagar, TNHB Colony, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and Indra Gandhi Nagar – 1st to 6th Streets.

Choolai: Parts of Sydenhams Road, Deppo Street, P T Mudhali Street, Parts of Sami Pillai Street, Vepery High Road, Naval Hospital Road, Choolai High Road, A P Road, A P Lane, Parts of Kannappar Thidal, V V Koil Street, Kuravan Kulam, Subbaha Naidu Street, Sokkavel Subramani Street, Govindan Street, Raghava Street, Parts of Manickam Street, Parts of Nammalwar Street, Parts of N P Koil Street, Parts of Kiththalai Street, Parts of Madurai Street, Parts of Ashtabujam Lane, Basin Bridge Railway HT Service, Nehru Outdoor Stadium, Kandapa Street, Apparao Garden, Periya Thambi Street, Andiyappan Street, Anandha Krishnan Street, P K Mudhali Street, Sydhens Road, Nehru Timber Market, Parts of Sattanaicken Street, Parts of Kannappar Road, Parts of Hunters Road, General Collins Road, Kandappa Street, Venkatasamy Street, Arani Muthu Street, Saalai Street, Parts of Kalathiappa Street, Parts of P B Road, Dharmaraja Koil Street, Wall Tax Road and Parts of Park Town.

