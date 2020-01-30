Chennai power disruption: Thursday, January 30

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image) Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Indiranagar: Canal Bank Road, K B Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main Roads; K B Nagar – 2nd, 3rd Cross Streets; B V Nagar – 1st and 2nd Avenue and Anna Avenue.

Velachery West: Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rettai Pillaiyar Koil Street and Palaniyappa Street.

Kottivakkam and Sastri Nagar: 1st to 7th Streets; 9th Street, 7th Cross Street, Kottivakkam Kuppam Road, Sea Ward Road – 2nd, 3rd, 4th; Balakrishna Road, Thiruveethiyamman Koil Street and ECR Main Road.

Palavakkam: Kazura Garden, Renga Reddy Garden, MGR Salai, Sivasamy Avenue and Tagore Street.

Villivakkam CTH: Parts of CTH Road, Tower Block, Sivan Koil – North, South, East, West Mada Streets; Thiruvenkadaia Street, Eambar Naidu Street and New Avadi Road.

Sidco Nagar: Sidco Nagar – 1st to 10th Blocks; Parts of South Jaganathan Nagar and Parts of Nehru Nagar.

ICF: Poonnakinaru Street, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Welcome Colony, East Mada Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Narayana Maistry Street and Dr. Ambedkar Street.

Tagore Nagar: Raju Street, Solai Amman Koil, Solai Street, Elumalai Street, Veerasamy Street, Chetty Street, Kuppusamy Nagar, Palayam Pillai Street, Paciakal Veera Samy Street, Sabapathy Street, Durai Samy Street and Kamaraj Street.

Ayanavaram: TNHB Housing Board, T V Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Pudhu Nagar, C K Street, SBIU Colony, DB, Shunmugam Street, Police Manickam Street and VP Colony Extension.

