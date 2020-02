Chennai power disruption: Thursday, February 13

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image) Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Saidapet: LDG Road, Park Talk Office Road, Parts of Sri Nagar Colony, Thomas Nagar, Arockiyamadha Street, Bishop Colony and Kakkan Puram.

Velachery West: Parts of Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, Parts of 100 Feet Taramani Link Road, Sarathy Nagar, Seetharam Nagar and SPIC Nagar.

Adyar: Cancer Hospital, Canal Bank Road – Gandhi Nagar and Parts of 4th Main Road.

Adyar Sasthri Nagar: Kamaraj Salai, Muthulakshmi Salai, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Anna Street, Ambedkar Street, Periyar Street, Kalakshetra Road, EVR Street, MGR Street, Jeevanandham Street, Lakshmipuram – 1st to 6th Streets and Sriram Nagar Main Road.

Pattabiram: CTH Road, Sekkadu, Thandurai, Annanagar, Charles Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Iyyapan Nagar, Sri Devi Nagar, Parts of Nanthava Mettur and Gopalapuram.

Thirumullaivoyal: Kattoor Village, Vellanoor Village, Arikkamabedu Village, Kollumedu Village, Amirthapuram, Arul Nagar, Anbu Nagar Siva Garden, Anugraga Nagar, Police Quarters, Saratu Kandigai, Errangkuppam, Lakshmipuram, Konimedu, Indhra Nagar, Ellaiyammanpet, T H Road, Solai Amman Nagar, Attanthangal and Eswaran Nagar.

Sembium: Gowthamapuram Housing Board, Jawahar Street, Parts of Raja Street, Periyar Nagar Vyasarpadi, Subramani Nagar, Car Nagar, Parts of MPM Street, Parts of Ramana Nagar, Veerapandian Street, New Kamaraj Nagar and Parts of Maduma Nagar.

Palavakkam: Sundeep Road – 1st, 2nd Streets; Singaravelar Salai – 1st, 2nd Main Roads; Chinna Neelankarai Kuppam, PDN Salai, Sulthan Ahameed Street, Philips Salai, Suganya Thirumana Mandapam Salai, ECR Main Road and Parts of Neelankarai.

Mathur: Vadaperumbakkam, V S Mani Nagar, Kanniamman Nagar, Parts of MRH Road, Manjambakkam, Ranga Garden, Vinayagapuram, Anbu Valarmathy Nagar, Chinna Thoppu, Kandasamy Nagar and 200 Feet Ring Road.

Perambur Rajaji Nagar: Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, New Street, Thathankuppam, S R B Nagar, Sastha Nagar, North Jeganathan Nagar – 9th Street, Annexe; R K Syndicate Nagar, 200 Feet Road, Dayalu Nagar and Periyar Nagar.

Thiruverkadu: Shanmuga Nagar, Pallikuppam, P H Road, Sivan Koil Road, Devi Nagar, Koladi Road, Annai Abirami Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Puliambedu Road, Gobarasan Nallur, M A C Nagar, Jayalakshmi Nagar, KGT Nagar and Adhi Sakthi Nagar.

Gummidipoondi Sipcot: Shirupuzhal Pettai, Pappankuppam, G R Kandigai, Billa Kuppam, Suravari Kandigai, Iyer Kandigai and Gummidipoondi Sipcot III Industrial Complex Area.

Kodungaiyur: Arul Nagar Main Road, Venkateshwara Colony, Shasthri Nagar and MRL Colony.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd