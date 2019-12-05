Chennai power disruption: Thursday, December 5

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image) Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Chinna Mathur: Bharathiyar Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Parts of Apollo Armstrong Nagar, Arulanadham Nagar, MGR Salai, Kulakari Street, Karumariamman Koil Street, Parts of 3rd Main Road and Chinna Mathur Main Road.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App