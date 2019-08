Chennai power disruption: Thursday, August 8

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Velachery Central: Parts of Velachery Main Road, Parts of 100 feet Taramani Link Road, LIC Colony, Tansi Nagar and Dhandeeswaran Nagar.

Adyar: MG Road, Sasthri Nagar and Sashtri Nagar – 9th, 10th cross streets.

Besant Nagar: TMM Street, Mahalakshmi Avenue and Kamaraj Salai.

Adyar Sasthri Nagar: Gangai Amman Kovil Street, Sella Perumal Street, Raju Street, Nethaji Street and Lal Bahadur Street.

Adyar Gandhi Nagar: Gandhi Nagar – 1st cross street, Gandhi Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th main roads; Mallipoo Nagar, Kamaraj Avenue – 1st, 2nd streets; Justice Ramasamy Street, KB Nagar – 4th, 7th, 8th main roads; Parts of Venkatrathnam Nagar and parts of Canal Bank Road.

Kovilambakkam: Periya Kovilambakkam, 200 feet Radial Road, Vinayakapuram, Kamakodi Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Ma.Po.Ce Nagar, AGS Colony and Syndicate Colony.

KK Nagar: KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkaduthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, parts of West Mambalam, Brindavan Nagar, Nakheeran Street, parts of Guindy, Jafferkhanpet, West KK Nagar, parts of Nesapakkam and parts of Vadapalani.

Avadi: Sri Devi Vaishnavi Nagar, Devi Nagar, Cholan Nagar, Cholambedu Main Road, Sri Nagar Colony, Thamarai Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar and JB Nagar.

Redhills: Parts of Redhills GNT Road, TH Road, Aalamaram, MA Nagar, RGN Colony, Kamaraj Nagar, parts of Sothupakkam, Darga’s Road, Pudhu Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Shanthi Colony, parts of Bypass Road, parts of Theerthakarayanpattu, Vishnu Nagar, CRB Nagar, Grandlyne, Vadakarai, MH Road, Krishna Nagar, Alinjivakkam, Kottur, Selva Vinayagar Nagar, Vilangadupakkam, Theeyampakkam and Kosappur.