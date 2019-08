Chennai power disruption: Thursday, August 29

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Thursday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Porur: New Colony, Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar Extension, Annasalai, Murthy Avenue, Trunk Road, Netaji Nagar, Parts of Kundrathur Main Road, Ambal Nagar, Vanniyar Street, Palayakara Street, Parts of Mangala Nagar, Ramamoorthi Avenue, Parts of R E Nagar, Multi Industrial Area, Balaji Nagar, Jayaram Street, Sankaralinganar Street, B T Nagar, Shreepuram, Sathyavani Muthu Street, V G N Phase – I, II; Manju Foundation, Pooja Diamond, Thiru.vi.ka Street, Anna Street, Tarapakkam Salai, Pachaiyamman Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Leelavathi Nagar, Srilakshmi Nagar, Visalakshmi Nagar, Mani Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, M K Nagar, Parts of Kundrathur Main Road, Boomadevi Nagar, Puliyanthoppu, Ambedkar Street, Rapid Nagar, Palani Nagar, Golden Industrial Area, Babu Jagajeevanram Street, Sivaraj Street, V O C Street, Parts of Periapanicjerry and Sakthi Avenue.

Avadi: Parts of Poompohil Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Harikrishna Nagar, Christ Colony, Mullai Nagar, Kiruba Nagar, Sudharsan Nagar and Parts of Kannakapalayam.

Chetpet College Road: Parts of Pushpa Nagar Housing Board, Valluvar Kudiyiripu, Tank Bund Road, Shenoy Road, Kothari Road, Jayalakshmipuram Main Road – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets; Parts of Setha Nagar, Mada Street – West, South, North; East Tank Square, Jambulingam Street, Krishnan Inyer Street, Sterling Road – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets; Sterling Avenue, Parts of Valluvar Kottam High Road, Corporation School Road, Parts of Lake Area, Kamarajapuram Extension, Brown Stone Apartment, Sarojini Street, Vijayalakshmi Street, Saraswathi Street, Mahalingapuram Main Road, Mahalingapuram Street, Lady Madhavan Road, Parts of Sir Madhavan Nair Road, Palat Madhavan Road, Nachiyappan Street, Parts of Vaikundapuram, Loyola College, Rama Naicken Street, Mangadu Samy Street, Jaganathan Street, Krishnammal Street, Melpadi Road, New Street and Kumarappa Street.

Puzhal: Padmavathi Nagar, Indiranagar, Thirumal Nagar, Laxmi Kanthammal Nagar, Soorapet Road, Singara Velan Nagar, Sri Lakshmi Nagar, Velmurugan Nagar, Sri Ram Nagar, Veera Ragaval Nagar, VMK Nagar, Grace Nagar, RC Flats, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Revathy Nagar, Balavinayagar Kovil Street, SBOA Teachers Colony, Purusthaman Nagar, Ayyan Thiruvalluvar Nagar 40 Feet Road, Venkatasai Nagar and Madhavan Nagar.

Medavakkam: Hasthinapuram Main Road, Sankarlal Jain Street, Patel Street, Rajaji Street, Ramamurthy Street, Ayyasamy School Street, Chitlapakkam 1st Main Road, Ramachandra Road, Padmanabhan Street, Subramaniyan Street, Ayyasamy Street, Parts of Jalladianpettai, Anjaneya Nagar, Saibalaji Nagar, Saiganesh Nagar, Rajalakshmi Nagar, Meenachi Nagar, Malikasewar Nagar, Vallapari Street and Ganapathipuram.