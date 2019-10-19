Chennai power disruption: Saturday, October 19

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Saturday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Velachery: Ram Nagar, Bypass, Seetharam Nagar, Dandeeswaram, Tansi Nagar, Vijay Nagar, MGR Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Jegannathapuram, Rajalakshmi Nagar, TA Koil Street, Gandhi Salai, KA Ramasamy Nagar, Anna Garden, VGP Selvan Nagar, Anna Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Murugu Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Sarathi Nagar, Baby Nagar, Annai Indra Nagar, Park Avenue and Parts of Taramani 100 Feet Road.