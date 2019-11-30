Chennai power disruption: Saturday, November 30

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Saturday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.
The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
New Washermenpet: Fishing Harbour, Pallavan Nagar, Theedir Nagar, Parts of Nagooran Thootam and Parts of Balakrishnan Street.
Guindy: Labour Colony, Guindy Industrial Estate, T S Mini, Balaji Nagar, Nagireddy Thottam, Ekkaduthangal, Gandhi Nagar, Sardar Colony, J N Salai, Parts of Poonamallee Salai, Palaikaran Street, Arulayampettai, Parts of Muthuraman Street, Ganapathy Colony and Parts of South Phase.
