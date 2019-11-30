Chennai power disruption: Saturday, November 30

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image) Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Saturday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

New Washermenpet: Fishing Harbour, Pallavan Nagar, Theedir Nagar, Parts of Nagooran Thootam and Parts of Balakrishnan Street.

Guindy: Labour Colony, Guindy Industrial Estate, T S Mini, Balaji Nagar, Nagireddy Thottam, Ekkaduthangal, Gandhi Nagar, Sardar Colony, J N Salai, Parts of Poonamallee Salai, Palaikaran Street, Arulayampettai, Parts of Muthuraman Street, Ganapathy Colony and Parts of South Phase.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd