Chennai power disruption: Saturday, February 1

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image) Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Saturday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Velachery: Parts of 100 Feet Bypass Road, Sakthi Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Gangai Nagar, Nethaji Colony, Brinthavan Nagar Extension, Parts of Andal Nagar and Krishnaraja Nagar.

MCN Nagar: MCN Nagar, MCN Nagar Extension, Foundry Road, Pillaiyar Koil Street, SBI Colony, Gangaiamman Koil Street, 200 Feet Radial Road, Post Office Street, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Theradi Street, Panchayat Road, Kulakkarai Street, Arumugam Avenue, Kumaran Nagar, Anand Nagar, RE Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Vinayaga Nagar, Sai Nagar, Mapel Avenue, Selvaganapathy, Thanikachalam Street, Ramachandran Street, Kamaraj Street, Industrial Estate Road, MG Road, Balavinayagar Avenue, Prakasam Street, Ellaiamman Nagar, Sripuram Salai, Raman Nagar, Parts of OMR, Thirumalai Nagar, Thirumalai Annexe, Ramappa Nagar, CBI Colony, Rajiv Nagar and Parts of Velachery Main Road.

Thirumudivakkam: Parts of Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam Industrial Area, Thirumudivakkam Village, Pazanthandalam, Erumaiyur, Somangalam, Naduveerpattu, Varadharajapuram, Poonthandalam, Puthuperu, Srikalathur, Kalathipettai, Periyar Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Nanthambakkam, Kundrathur Bazaar, Sambantham Nagar, Vazhuthalambedu and Natham.

Manali: Kamarajar Salai, Chinnasekkadu, Balajipalayam, Padavattam Street, Padasalai, Parthasarathy Street, Rajasekar Nagar, Salaima Nagar, Ettiappan Street, Vimalapuram, Hari Krishnapuram, Bharathiar Street and Jahir Hussain Street.

ICF: Chennai Battai Road, Moorthy Nagar, Thirumalai Complex, South Thirumalai Nagar, Parts of MTH Road, Seeyalam Street and Thiruveethi Amman Koil Street.

Sidco II: Kumarasamy Nagar, Agathiyar Nagar – M, N, O, P, Q Blocks; Agathiyar Nagar Extension, Ponvizha Nagar, Sivasakthi Colony and Ramakrishnapuram.

Villivakkam Udani: Parts of CTH Road, Thirumangalam Road, Thiru Nagar, South High Court Colony, New Avadi Road, Lakshmipuram and Lakshmi Street.

Ayanavaram: Chaitanya Apartments, Jhoshi & Jhosi Apartments, Sayani Complex, Plinkinton Road and Parts of KH Road.

Tagore Nagar: Raju Street, Solai Amman Koil, Solai Street, Elumalai Street, Veerasamy Street, Chetty Street, P A Koil Street, Guruvappa Maistry Street, Palani Andavar Koil Street, Sabapathy Street, NMK Street and Kamaraj Street.

Adyar Gandhi Nagar: Crescent Avenue, Crescent Park Road – 1st, 2nd and Kumar Raja College.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd