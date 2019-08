Chennai power disruption: Saturday, August 31

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Saturday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Porur: Wireless Station Road, Meenakshi Nagar, Jayabarathi Nagar, Ramakrishna Nagar, Guruswamy Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Ramasamy Nagar and Udayam Nagar.

Advertising

Guindy: Guindy Industrial Estate, Ambal Nagar, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Blocks A, B, C, D; Parts of Anna Salai, Poomagal Street, Ganapathy Colony – South Phase; Parts of J N Salai, Dhankottiraja Street and Parts of Poonamallee Salai.

Kodungaiyur: Rizwan Road, Annai Velankanni Nagar, Arul Nagar, Sastri Nagar, Rekha Nagar, Venkateswara Colony, Narayanasamy Garden, Subramani Garden, Gandhi Nagar Koyya Thoppu, Solaiamman Kovil Street, Soundriya Nagar, Binny Nagar, Bank Colony, Ganapathy Nagar, John Wash Street and M D Samy Nagar.

Sembium: Parts of MH Road, Periyar Nagar, Moolakkadai, Shardlow India Limited and IPL 2nd Point.

Injambakkam: Sparking Sand Avenue, L G Avenue, Spring Garden – 1st, 2nd Streets; Allikulam, Parts of ECR, Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai, Copper Beach Road and Sea Shell Avenue.

Besant Nagar: 3rd, 5th Avenues; Urur Kuppam, 32nd, 33rd, 34th Cross Roads and 4th Main Road.

Adyar: Besant Avenue Road, R S Compound, Ponniamman Kovil Street, Vasanthapres Road, Ramasamy Garden, Arunachalapuram – 1st, 2nd Streets amd Bridge Road.

Adyar Shastri Nagar: L B Road, Balu Street, Sriram Nagar, Shanthi Avenue, LIC Colony, Radhakrishnan Nagar, Jeevanandham Street and Kalakshetra Road.

Tidel Park: Kanagam, Nehru Street, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Gandhi Street and Bajanai Kovil Street.

Cooks Road: Tank Bund Road – 1st, 2nd, Main Streets; Nehru Jothi Nagar – 1st, 2nd, Main Streets; New Vazhaima Nagar, Krishnadoss Road, Park Street, Shastri Nagar, Egangipuram – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, Main Streets; Seemathamman Colony – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, Main Streets; Thikaakulam, Strahans Road, Parts of Otteri, Strahans – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Lanes; Cooks Road, Hyder Garden – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Main Streets; Eden Garden Street, Somasundara Nagar, Old Vahaima Nagar, K H Road, Subarayan – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, Main Streets; Chinna Babu Street, Othavadai Street, Baracka Road – 1st, 2nd Streets; Income Tax Quarters, Periyadharshini Quarters SS, C R Garden Street, Ramanujam Garden Street, C S Nagar, Dobi Kana, Devaraj Street, Arunachalam Street, Venkatesapakthan Street, Chinnathambi Street, New Street, Padavattamman Kovil Street, Bricklin Road, Kamaraj Street, Thiru.Vi.Ka Street, S S Puram, Thideer Nagar, Yemi Street, New Manickam Street, Venkatarathinam Street, Chellapa Street, Narayana Mudali Street, Anumantharayan Kovil Street, Valluvan Street, Priyadarshini Apartments, Nallaiya Naidu Street, Bashyam Reddy – 1st, 2nd Streets; Selvaperumal Street, Santhiyappan Street and K H Road.

Nungambakkam: 145 Nungambakkam High Road, 101, 102 Anna Salai; Cathedral Road – 34th, 35th, 36th, 37th Roads; Thiruveedian Street, Damodaran Street and Gopalapuram 6th Street.

Advertising

Padi: Canal Road, Balaji Street, D R J Hospital to Senthil Nagar, Ranga Gardens, Siyathamman Nagar, Vanasakthi Nagar, Murugan Kovil Street, Vanasakthi Nagar Extension, 200 Feet Road, Vivekananda Road, Hussain Colony, Bharath Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Teachers Colony and Krishna Nagar.

MEPZ: MEPZ SDF – Phases I, II, III.