Toggle Menu
Chennai power disruption: Monday, September 23https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/chennai-power-disruption-monday-september-23-6019827/

Chennai power disruption: Monday, September 23

Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai for maintenance work.

Inflated power bills: MNS wants panel report to be made public
Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Ennore: Kathivakkam, Bazzar, Kaatukuppam, Nehru Nagar, Sastri Nagar, Anna Nagar, Sivanpadaiveethi, Valluvar Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, SVM Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, Mugathuavarakuppam, Ennore Kuppam, Thaazhanguppam, Nettukuppam, Chinnakuppam, Periyakuppam, Eranavoor Kuppam, ETPS Quarters, Erananavoor and HT Consumers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android