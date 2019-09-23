Chennai power disruption: Monday, September 23

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Ennore: Kathivakkam, Bazzar, Kaatukuppam, Nehru Nagar, Sastri Nagar, Anna Nagar, Sivanpadaiveethi, Valluvar Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, SVM Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, Mugathuavarakuppam, Ennore Kuppam, Thaazhanguppam, Nettukuppam, Chinnakuppam, Periyakuppam, Eranavoor Kuppam, ETPS Quarters, Erananavoor and HT Consumers.