Chennai power disruption: Monday, February 3

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image) Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Adyar Chinnamalai: Rengarajapuram, Srinagar Colony, South Avenue, North Mada Street and Anna University.

Kolathur: Kumaran Nagar Main Road, Kumaran Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Vasu Nagar – 6th, 7th Streets; Ramani Bai Colony, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Nermai Nagar – 1st, 2nd Streets; Thirupathi Nagar, Thirupathi Nagar 4th Main Road, Sundaram Nagar – 1st, 2nd Streets; Balakumaran Nagar – A, B; Sathya Sai Nagar, Dhanammal Nagar, Jayaram Street, Valaramathi Nagar Main Road, Bharathi Street, Poongavanam Street, Sri Nagar Colony, Anna Sathya Nagar, Meenakshi Street and R H Road.

Injambakkam: Harichandra – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets; Injambakkam Kuppam, V G P Layout, Shalimar Garden, Periyar Street, Pothigai Street, Ponniyamman Koil Street, Parts of ECR, V O C Street, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Cholamandal Devi Nagar, Artists Village, Betheal Nagar – North, South; Nanundarao Salai, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Kakkan Street and Pallavan Nagar.

Palavakkam: Venkatesapuram Main Road, Kalathumedu – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets; Swaminatha Nagar – 1st to 11th Main Roads; Vivekananda – 1st, 2nd Streets; Selvaraj Avenue and Parts of ECR.

Velachery Central: Parts of Velachery Main Road, 100 Feet Bypass Road, Orandiamman Koil Street, Mettu Street, Telugu Brahmin Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street and Rajalakshmi Nagar.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd