Chennai power disruption: Monday, August 26

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Taramani: Ponniyamman Kovil Street Market, New Street, Ganapathi Avenue, Kandhan Garden, Kottur, Thulukuttha Amman Kovil Street, Erikkaraisalai 1st Main Road, Mannappa Street, Yadhava Street, Kottur Garden – 1st, 4th Main Roads; NTTI Quarters and Arignar Anna Street.