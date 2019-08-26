Toggle Menu
Chennai power disruption: Monday, August 26

Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai for maintenance work.

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Taramani: Ponniyamman Kovil Street Market, New Street, Ganapathi Avenue, Kandhan Garden, Kottur, Thulukuttha Amman Kovil Street, Erikkaraisalai 1st Main Road, Mannappa Street, Yadhava Street, Kottur Garden – 1st, 4th Main Roads; NTTI Quarters and Arignar Anna Street.

