Chennai power disruption: Monday, August 19

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Monday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi: S S Nagar, Vallalar Nagar, Anna Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Moorthi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar, S T V Nagar and Subramani Nagar.

Rajakilpakkam: Parts of Velachery Main Road, Bharathi Park Street, IOB Colony, Muthalamman Kovil Street, Karnam Street, Kulakkarai Street, Rajeshwari Nagar, Rajeshwari Nagar Extension, Kamarajar Street, VGN Milano, Manimegalai Street Extension and Ramakrishnapuram Thangakarai Street.

Taramani: Velachery Road and Venkatapuram.