Chennai power disruption: Friday, September 6

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Kottivakkam: VGP Layout, Anna Salai, Palavakkam Kuppam, Sankarapuram, Sea Shell Avenue, Radio Colony, Chari Avenue, Ram Garden, Jaisankar Nagar, Parts of ECR, Poonga Street and Ambedkar Street.

Selaiyur:

Advertising

Madambakkam: Palayakara Street, Maruthi Nagar, ALS Nagar, Parts of Ramana Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road North, Mada Street – North, East; Manickam Avenue, Alamelupuram, Esther Garden, Parts of Padmavathy Nagar.

Selaiyur: Parts of Agaram Main Road, Vedachalam Nagar, Janakiraman Street, Indira Nagar West, Ex Servicemen Enclave, Avvai Nagar, New Balaji Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Bajanaikovil Street, Madha Kovil Street, Palayathan Street, Parts of Ranganathan Nagar, Harrington Road, Burma Colony, Ranganathan Street, Karnam Street, Ramasamy Street and Eswaran Kovil Street.