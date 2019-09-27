Chennai power disruption: Friday, September 27

Toggle Menu
Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai for maintenance work.

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Porur: Parts of Vigneshwara Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Himachal Nagar, Rani G Nagar, Ponni Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Mugalivakkam Main Road, Subaiya Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar, Sivaji Nagar, Anna Velankanni Nagar, Parts of Madha Nagar, Balaji Nagar and Vijayalakshmi Nagar.

Ramapuram: Tamil Nagar, Sabari Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Naidu Street, Kambar Salai, Balambigai Nagar and Ambal Nagar.

Velachery East: V V Koil Street, MG Nagar, Taramani 100 Feet Road, New Colony, Seethapathy Nagar, Margidass Road and Kogulam Street.

