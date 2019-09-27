Chennai power disruption: Friday, September 27

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Porur: Parts of Vigneshwara Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Himachal Nagar, Rani G Nagar, Ponni Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, Mugalivakkam Main Road, Subaiya Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar, Sivaji Nagar, Anna Velankanni Nagar, Parts of Madha Nagar, Balaji Nagar and Vijayalakshmi Nagar.

Ramapuram: Tamil Nagar, Sabari Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Anandam Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Naidu Street, Kambar Salai, Balambigai Nagar and Ambal Nagar.

Velachery East: V V Koil Street, MG Nagar, Taramani 100 Feet Road, New Colony, Seethapathy Nagar, Margidass Road and Kogulam Street.