Chennai power disruption: Friday, September 13

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

Advertising

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Anna Salai: Wallajah Road, Kalaivanar Arangam, Parts of T H Road, Appavo Gramani Street, Pachiappan Street, Chinnathambi Swami, Sivanatha Salai, MLA Hostel, Marina, VSNL, Balamuthu, Thayar Sahib, Ellis Mukthurnisa Begum, Unish Ali Street, Thipu Sahib Street, Gulam Mukthurunisa Street, State House Guest and Press Club.

Advertising

Velachery: Old Taramani, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Anbazhagan Nagar, Thiruvallur Salai, Natarajan Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanthi Street, Gandhi Salai, Thiruveethi Amman Kovil Street and Vellalar Street.

Puzhal: Gandhi Street, Mariammal Nagar, VOC Street, Gurushanti Nagar, Polytechnic, Meenakshi Nagar, Kavankarai, Thandalkazhani, Jeeva Street, Sakthivel Nagar, Suraper, Puthagaram, J P Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Shanmugapuram, Madanakuppam, Brindavan Nagar, Indira Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar and Sivaprakasam Nagar.