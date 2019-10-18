Toggle Menu
Chennai power disruption: Friday, October 18

Chennai power disruption: Friday, October 18

Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai for maintenance work.

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Madhavaram: Thattankulam Road, Tarapanth Apartment, Seethapathy – 1st to 21st Streets; Shanmugasundaram Nagar, Parts of MRH Road, Lotus Colony – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Samy Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Palaniappa Nagar, Thapal Petty, Udayar Thottam – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Streets; TVK – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Streets; Vathiar Thottam, Pukraj Nagar, Rajaji Street, Kanmal Nagar, Bajar Street and Roja Nagar.

Kodungaiyur: Parts of Meenambal Salai, Parts of TH Road, KKD Nagar – 1st, 3rd Blocks and Abirami Avenue – 1st to 17th Streets.

