Chennai power disruption: Friday, October 18

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Madhavaram: Thattankulam Road, Tarapanth Apartment, Seethapathy – 1st to 21st Streets; Shanmugasundaram Nagar, Parts of MRH Road, Lotus Colony – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Samy Nagar, Devaraj Nagar, Palaniappa Nagar, Thapal Petty, Udayar Thottam – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Streets; TVK – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Streets; Vathiar Thottam, Pukraj Nagar, Rajaji Street, Kanmal Nagar, Bajar Street and Roja Nagar.

Kodungaiyur: Parts of Meenambal Salai, Parts of TH Road, KKD Nagar – 1st, 3rd Blocks and Abirami Avenue – 1st to 17th Streets.