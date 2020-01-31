Chennai power disruption: Friday, January 31

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image) Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Velachery East: Parts of 100 Feet Taramani Link Road, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Thamirabharani Street, Anna Nagar and New Colony.

Kottivakkam Thiruvalluvar and Sastri Nagar: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 9th Main Roads; M-1 to M-26 Streets; H-9 to H-40 Streets; 15th to 33rd Streets; 2nd, 3rd Avenues; Sea Ward Road – 3rd, 4th; Balakrishnan Road, KK Road and Raja Rangasamy Avenue.

Injambakkam: Renganathan Avenue, Juhu Beach, Eden Garden, Rajan Garden, Aruna Farm and KKR Farm.

Royapettah II: Peters Road, Dr. Besant Road, Bharathi Salai, West Cott Road, J J Khan Road, Gaffore Sahib Street, Devaraj Street, Gazattee Begum Street and surrounding Streets, Balaji Nagar, Parts of Ice House and Triplicane.

Taramani: South Lock Street, West Canal Road, Angalammankoil Street, Guruvappan Street, Pondy Street, Varathapuram, Naidu Street, Thulakkantha Amman Street, Karunanidhi – I, II Streets; New Street and Ponniyamman Koil Street.

Madhavaram: MRH Road, Tapal Petti, Vathiyar Thottam, Thiru.Vi.Ka – 1st to 5th Streets; Roja Nagar, VRD Nagar, Kanmal Nagar, Pukraj Nagar, Bharathiyar Street, Rajaji Street, Nehru Street, S V Koil Street, Anna Street, Parts of KKR Garden, Palaniappa Nagar and Muthumariamman Koil Street.

Neelankarai: Mahatmagandhi Nagar, Karpavinayagar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Ramalingam Nagar, Bharathi Street, Anna Street, Narayana Nagar and Gopinath Avenue.

CMBTT: Athinath Godown, Parts of V S Mani Nagar, MRH Road, 200 Feet Road, Natraj Nagar, Guru Ragaventhira Nagar, SMB Nagar, Parts of CMDA Srinivasa Nagar, Ring Road Housing Sector, Santhi Colony, Mettuma Nagar and Malliga Garden.

