Chennai power disruption: Friday, February 14

Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image) Tangedco has announced day-long power cuts in parts of Chennai as a part of routine maintenance work. (Representational Image)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Velachery Central: Parts of Velachery Main Road, 100 Feet Bypass Road, Orandiamman Koil Street, Mettu Street, Telugu Brahmin Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Natar Street and Rajalakshmi Nagar.

Besant Nagar:

Sastri Nagar: Sivakamipuram – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Gangai Amman Street, Kamarajar Salai, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Malaviya Avenue – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; M G Road, R K Nagar Main Road, R K Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Maruntheeswar Nagar and Sunnambu Kalvai Main Road.

Adyar: 1st Main Road and Sastri Nagar – 1st, 6th Cross Streets.

Thiruvanmiyur: Indira Nagar – 21st to 25th Cross Streets, 3rd Main Road, 4th Main Road, 3rd Avenue, 4th Avenue, 3rd Cross Street, 28th Cross Street, 29th Cross Street and CPW Quarters.

Injambakkam: Samuthira Salai, Rajaji Salai, Nainarkuppam, Nainarkuppam Colony, Meenakshi Farm, Kannagi Street, Nilla Street and Sea Shore 12th Avenue.

Perambur TVK Nagar: K C Garden – I to VI Streets; Parts of SRP Koil North Street, Parts of Paper Mills Road, Vasantham Nagar, Kalaimagal Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Arjun Nagar and Parts of Poompuhar Nagar.

Manali: Sadayankuppam and Burma Nagar.

Neelankarai: Pandian Salai, Surya Garden, Kumaraguru Avenue, Sivan Koil Street, Ellai Amman Koil Street, Sengeni Amman Koil Street, ECR – Liberty Company to Police Station; Kabaleswarar Nagar – North, South; Sunrise Avenue, Anna Nagar -1st to 4th Streets and Sasaswathi Nagar – South and North.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd