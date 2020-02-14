Chennai power disruption: Friday, February 14

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.
The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Velachery Central: Parts of Velachery Main Road, 100 Feet Bypass Road, Orandiamman Koil Street, Mettu Street, Telugu Brahmin Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Natar Street and Rajalakshmi Nagar.
Besant Nagar:
Sastri Nagar: Sivakamipuram – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Gangai Amman Street, Kamarajar Salai, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Malaviya Avenue – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; M G Road, R K Nagar Main Road, R K Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd Streets; Maruntheeswar Nagar and Sunnambu Kalvai Main Road.
Adyar: 1st Main Road and Sastri Nagar – 1st, 6th Cross Streets.
Thiruvanmiyur: Indira Nagar – 21st to 25th Cross Streets, 3rd Main Road, 4th Main Road, 3rd Avenue, 4th Avenue, 3rd Cross Street, 28th Cross Street, 29th Cross Street and CPW Quarters.
Injambakkam: Samuthira Salai, Rajaji Salai, Nainarkuppam, Nainarkuppam Colony, Meenakshi Farm, Kannagi Street, Nilla Street and Sea Shore 12th Avenue.
Perambur TVK Nagar: K C Garden – I to VI Streets; Parts of SRP Koil North Street, Parts of Paper Mills Road, Vasantham Nagar, Kalaimagal Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Arjun Nagar and Parts of Poompuhar Nagar.
Manali: Sadayankuppam and Burma Nagar.
Neelankarai: Pandian Salai, Surya Garden, Kumaraguru Avenue, Sivan Koil Street, Ellai Amman Koil Street, Sengeni Amman Koil Street, ECR – Liberty Company to Police Station; Kabaleswarar Nagar – North, South; Sunrise Avenue, Anna Nagar -1st to 4th Streets and Sasaswathi Nagar – South and North.
