Chennai power disruption: Friday, August 30

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Velachery: Parts of Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, Parts of 100 Feet Taramani Link Road, Sarathy Nagar, Seetharam Nagar, SPIC Nagar and Dhandeeswaram Nagar.

Madhavaram: Parvathipuram, Industrial Garden, Annai Nagar, Veti Nagar, Srinivasa Modern Town, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Chetti Medu Ponniamman Kovil Street, Telecom Colony, Manjambakkam Eri Karai, Omakulam Street, Athikula Medu and Periya Mathur.

Sastri Nagar: Thiruvalluvar Salai, East Street – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets; Valmiki Street and Sivasundara Avenue – 1st, 2nd Streets.

Neelankarai: Pandian Salai, Surya Garden, Kumaraguru Avenue, Sivan Kovil Street, Ellai Amma Kovil Street, Sengeni Amman Kovil Street, ECR – Liberty Company to Police Station, Kabaleswar Nagar – North, South; Sunrise Avenue, Anna Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets and Saraswathi Nagar – South, North.

Thiruvanmiyur: Parts of L B Road, Indiranagar – 1st Main Road, 2nd Main Road, 1st Cross Street, 1st Avenue; Teachers Colony and Balaraman Road.

Avadi: Kalaigar Nagar, Koilpathagai Main Road, Parts of Poompazhil Nagar and Parts of Kannanapalyam.

Palavakkam: Ambedkar Nagar, Canal Puram, Govindan Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th Streets; Vaiko Salai, Maniammal Street Canal Road, Krishna Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th Streets; Kovalavili Amman Street – 1st to 15th Streets; Periyar Salai, Pachaiappan Street – 1st to 11th Streets; DSG Street – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets; Kandasamy Nagar – 8th, 9th, 10th Streets and Gandhi Nagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets.