Chennai power disruption: Friday, August 16

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday for carrying out day-long maintenance work in the city.

The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Adyar Besant Nagar and Sastri Nagar: Elliamman Kovil Street, Dhamodharapuram – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Main Roads; Cross Street – 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th Streets; 1st Main Road and Sastri Nagar.

Velachery: Parts of Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, Parts of 100 feet Bypass Road, Dhandeeswaram Colony, Draupadi Amman Kovil Street, Lakshmipuram, Janakpuri Street, Gandhi Salai, East Mada Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanti Street, Ravi Street and Shanti Street.

Injambakkam: Samuthira Salai, Rajaji Salai, Nainarkuppam, Nainarkuppam Colony, Meenakshi Farm, Kannagi Street, Nilla Street and Seashore 12th Avenue.

Thiruvanmiyur: Indiranagar – 1st, 2nd Avenues; Indiranagar – 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th Cross Streets; C S Colony, Aishwarya Colony, Indiranagar 8th Lane, Kamaraj Nagar – 2nd, 3rd, 4th Streets and Kamaraj Nagar West Avenue.