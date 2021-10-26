Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

The following areas in the city will be affected:

Tambaram: Pallavaram (Velluvarathan street, Theresa school main road, police quarters, Srinivasa Perumal koil street and above all surrounding areas

Ambattur: Ram nagar, Sundara Cholapuram village, Sri devi nagar, Aishwarya garden, Metha hospital, Balaji nagar, Subbulakshmi nagar and all above surrounding areas

Chetpet: Part of Pushpa nagar housing board, Kothari road, Jayalakshmipuram main road, South mada street, Krishna Iyer street, part of Valluvar kottam high road, Saraswathi street, Nachiyappan street, Melpadi road and above all surrounding areas

Vyasarpadi: SA Koil, RK nagar, Kalmandapam, Tondiarpet, VOC nagar, TH road part and above nearby areas

Anna Nagar: P block to Z block, 2,3,5,6 avenue, 3,4,5 and 6 main road, Belly area, Ponni colony, Appu colony, Udhayam colony, Vasantham colony and above all surrounding areas