Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Anna Nagar, Mylapore, Ambattur, Porur, Guindy, Perungudi, KK Nagar for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates from your city

Anna Nagar: Karthikeyan nagar, Bharathiyar street, Janaki nagar and above all sorrunding areas.



Mylapore: Dr.Besant Road, Peters Road and Sardarjung Garden 2 nd street.

Ambattur: Mogappair east, Collector nagar, Eri Scheme, Mogappair west and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: KAVANOOR Pillaiyar koil street, PWD office, Gandhi nagar, Erikkarai road THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Sambandham nagar, Metha nagar, Vijaya Raja nagar PORUR Lakshimi nagar 40 feet road, Pillaiyhar koil street, Murthy Avenue, R.E nagar one part, Duraisamy nagar, Shanthinikethan appartment, Mangala nagar, Part of Porur, Ganesh Avenue POONAMALEE NORTH Kuppusamy nagar, Kaduvetti, Part of Avadi main road and above all surrounding areas..



Guindy: Guindy area, Rajbhavan area, Alandur area, St.Thomas Mount area, Adambakkam area, Vanavampet area, T.G nagar area, Puzhithivakkam area, Nanganallur area, Moovarasanpet area, Mugalivakkam area, Manapakkam area and above all surrounding areas.



Perungudi: Santhosh nagar, Rajeswari street, Harivardhan street, St. Thomas street and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Kumaran colony, Ashok nagar, Police Quarters, Part of Pillayar koil street, Vadapalani, UI colony 3 rd main road, Choolaimedu high road and above all surrounding areas.