Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Southperumbedu, Guindy, Porur, Adyar/Neelankarai, Mylapore, KK Nagar, Ponneri/Durainallur, Ambattur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: PAMMAL Pammal main road, Masooran street, Paumpon nagar RADHANAGAR Purusothaman nagar full area, Padmanaba nagar, Sriram nagar, Ganapathipuram main road, Nagathamman koil street, Krishnasamy street and above all sorrunding areas.

Soothuperumbedu: Geruthalapuram, Angadu, Thirunelai, Arumandai and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Guindy area Ekkatuthangal, Rajbhavan area, Madipakkam area, Adambakkam area, Vanuvampet area, T.G nagar area, Puzuthivakkam area, Mugalivakkam area and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: KAVANOOR Sirukalathur, Nandambakkam, Anjugam nagar THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Part of Sidco thirumudivakkam, Meenakshi nagar, Sathish nagar, Thiruneermalai main road, Police quarters, AR weight bridge KOVOOR Srinivasa nagar, Moogambigai nagar, Madha nagar, Thangam Avenue PORUR R.E nagar, Jaya nagar, Karambakkam main road, Boomadevi nagar, Ranga nagar,Kundrathur main road, BHELL nagar, Sathyanarayana puram and above all surrounding areas..

Adyar/Neelankarai: Karpagavinayagar nagar, Narayanan nagar, Sowndharya garden and above all surrounding areas.

Mylapore: Karrem subedhar street, Pallappan street and part of besant road and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Choolaimedu area, Rajeswari street, Rangarajapuram area, Kodambakkam area, Bajani koil street, Chinmaya nagar, Nerkundram, Valasaravakkam area, Ganapathy nagar, Alwarthirunagar area Radha nagar, Virugambakkam area, Gandhi salai, Saligramam area, Ashok nagar area, Zafferkhanpet area, MGR nagar, Kamaraj street, Alagiri nagar area and above all surrounding areas.

Ponenri/Durainallur: Kavarpettai, Sompattu, Durainallur, Avoor, Thirupalivanam and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Saraswathi nagsr, Gandhi main road, Orgadam and above all surrounding areas.