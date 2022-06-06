Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram/Pallikaranai and Mylapore area for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram/Pallikaranai: 200 Feet Radial road, Velachery main road, IIT colony and above all surrounding areas.

Mylapore area: Chanda Sahib Street, V.M Street, Poorampraksam road, Sivarajapuram, VR Pillai street and above all surrounding areas.