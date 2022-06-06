scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Chennai power disruption June 6, Monday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
June 6, 2022 9:02:08 am
Chennai, Chennai power cut, Chennai News, Chennai power, ChennaiParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram/Pallikaranai and Mylapore area for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram/Pallikaranai: 200 Feet Radial road, Velachery main road, IIT colony and above all surrounding areas.

More from Chennai

Mylapore area: Chanda Sahib Street, V.M Street, Poorampraksam road, Sivarajapuram, VR Pillai street and above all surrounding areas.

Best of Express Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrivePremium
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrive
The Ukraine conflict has raked up old dilemmasPremium
The Ukraine conflict has raked up old dilemmas
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement