Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Porur-Thirumudivakkam, Tidel Park/Ezhil Nagar, Avadi, Guindy, Tambaram, Sembium for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Porur/Thirumudivakkam: Part of Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate, Somangalam, Poonthandalam, Periyar nagar,Kundrathur bazaar, Vazhuthalampedu and above all surrounding areas.

Tidel Park/Ezhil Nagar: THORAIPAKKAM Kannagi nagar, Ezhil nagar PERUNGUDI Perunthalaivar kamarajar nagar main road 1, 2 & 3 rd cross street, Rams Ragavi Appartment and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: ALAMATHY Bangarampettai village, Veerapuram village, Bharathi nagar, Veltech junction KAMARAJ NAGAR Srinivasa nagar, Govarthanagiri, Aravind nagar, Vasantham nagar, Chandra city and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: ST.THOMAS MOUNT Mariyapuram, Thulasingapuram, Kalaingnar nagar ALANDUR Cement Road, Pitchen Street, Thiruvalluvar Street MOOVARASAMPET Yogeshwaran Street, M.G.R Street, Medavakkam Main Road, Balaji nagar NAGANALLUR Viswanathapuram, College Road, Govindaswamy RAJBHAVAN Race Course Road (Part), Narasingapuram (Part), Pillayar Koil Street and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: CHITLAPKKAM Ramakrishnapuram, Velachery Main Road, Aarthi Nagar, 100 ft Road, Kalaivanar Park, Kallyansundaram street EAST TAMBARAM Sudhanatha Bharathy Street, Mothilal nagar, Lakshmi nagar, MES road.

Sembium: Muthamizh nagar (1,6 and 8 block)