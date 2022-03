Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Perambur/Puzhal, Tambaram, Anna Nagar-Karambakkam, Redhills, Vysarpadi for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: KADAPPERI SBI colony, Gajalakshmi nagar, Gajapathy nagar, Kamala street, MGR nagar, NSR road MADAMBAKKAM East, West, North Mada street, Maruthi nagar, Rajambal colony, Chandrabose nagar, SR colony PALLIKARANAI Ram nagar, 200 feet radial road, Balaji Dental college, Velachery main road and above all surrounding areas.

Anna Nagar-Karambakkam: Chettiyar Agaram main road, Fish market road, Indira nagar, Palaniyappa nagar, Neelakanda Mudali street, Porur garden phase I, Ramasamy nagar, Pillaiyar kol street and above all surrounding areas.

Redhills/Puzhal; Mondiamman nagar, Indira Gandhi salai, GNT road, Pudhu nagar, Kamaraj nagar, Vandimedu, Bajanai koil street,Puzhal jail quarters and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: CMBTT CMDA Truck Terminal, Rajaji st, Srinivasa Nagar, Part of MRH Road, GNT Road, Vadaperumbakkam, Nethaji st, Munusamy nagar MADHAVARAM GNT road, Iyappa nagar, Devaki nagar, Rajaji salai, and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: South Lock street, Guruvappan street, Naidu street, Karunanidhi I & II street and above all surrounding areas.