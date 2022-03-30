Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Updated: March 30, 2022 6:33:04 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram/Pallikaranai, Adyar/IIT, Redhills, Vyasarpadi/Mathur, Velachery, Tharamani, Tondiarpet/Manali, Siruseri for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Tamabaram/Pallikaranai: 200 feet Radial road, Akshya flats, Arumugam nagar, Perumal nagar, VGP shanthi nagar, VOC Street and above all surrounding areas.
Adyar/IIT: Canal Bank Road, K.B nagar 1,2, 3 Main road, K.B nagar 2 & 3 cross st, B.V nagar 1 & 2 street, Anna avenue, Govindharajapuram.
Redhills: Azhinjivakkam, Vilangadupakkam, Gomathy Amman Nagar, Redhills market, Sothupakkam main road, JJ nagar, and above all surrounding areas.
Vyasarpadi/Mathur: Periya mathur, Mathur MMDA, Parvathipuram, Vetri nagar, Manjambakkam and above all surrounding areas.
Velachery: Shakthi pounamal nagar, Bhavani street, Palaniappa street, Dev flat and above all surrounding areas.
Tharamani: Uhayam nagar, Bharani nagar, Thandhi periyar nagar, Solamandalam street, Bharathi street.
Tondairpet/Manali: Parthasarathy street, Periyasekkadu, Pachaiyapa garden, Padmagiri nagar and above all surrounding areas.
Siruseri: Padur, Vaniyanchavadi, OMR road, JJ nagar, Sipcot and above all surrounding areas.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-