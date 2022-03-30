Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram/Pallikaranai, Adyar/IIT, Redhills, Vyasarpadi/Mathur, Velachery, Tharamani, Tondiarpet/Manali, Siruseri for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tamabaram/Pallikaranai: 200 feet Radial road, Akshya flats, Arumugam nagar, Perumal nagar, VGP shanthi nagar, VOC Street and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar/IIT: Canal Bank Road, K.B nagar 1,2, 3 Main road, K.B nagar 2 & 3 cross st, B.V nagar 1 & 2 street, Anna avenue, Govindharajapuram.

Redhills: Azhinjivakkam, Vilangadupakkam, Gomathy Amman Nagar, Redhills market, Sothupakkam main road, JJ nagar, and above all surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi/Mathur: Periya mathur, Mathur MMDA, Parvathipuram, Vetri nagar, Manjambakkam and above all surrounding areas.

Velachery: Shakthi pounamal nagar, Bhavani street, Palaniappa street, Dev flat and above all surrounding areas.

Tharamani: Uhayam nagar, Bharani nagar, Thandhi periyar nagar, Solamandalam street, Bharathi street.

Tondairpet/Manali: Parthasarathy street, Periyasekkadu, Pachaiyapa garden, Padmagiri nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Siruseri: Padur, Vaniyanchavadi, OMR road, JJ nagar, Sipcot and above all surrounding areas.