Saturday, March 26, 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Chennai power disruption March 26, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
March 26, 2022 6:45:56 am
Chennai power disruption March 26, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram – Kadapperi, Perambur-Kolathur, Thoraipakkam- Ezhil Nagar for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram/Kadapperi: Durga nagar Housing board, Erikari street, Bavaniamman koil street, Bharathidasan street, Thiruvalluvar street, Kalki flats and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur/Kolathur: Venus Nagar, Ramani Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Vivekanda Street, Villivakkam Road, LNP Kovil Street, Ashoka Street and above all surrounding areas.

Thoraipakkam/Ezhil Nagar: Kannagi nagar, Ezhil nagar.

Perambur-SIDCO Nagar: Rajamangalam (1-8 th Street), Baba nagar (1-14 th Street), North Rdedhills Road, North Jaganathan Street 2 nd Main Road, Thathan Kuppam Part and above all surrounding areas.

