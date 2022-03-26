Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

March 26, 2022 6:45:56 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram – Kadapperi, Perambur-Kolathur, Thoraipakkam- Ezhil Nagar for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
Tambaram/Kadapperi: Durga nagar Housing board, Erikari street, Bavaniamman koil street, Bharathidasan street, Thiruvalluvar street, Kalki flats and above all surrounding areas.
Perambur/Kolathur: Venus Nagar, Ramani Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Vivekanda Street, Villivakkam Road, LNP Kovil Street, Ashoka Street and above all surrounding areas.
Thoraipakkam/Ezhil Nagar: Kannagi nagar, Ezhil nagar.
Perambur-SIDCO Nagar: Rajamangalam (1-8 th Street), Baba nagar (1-14 th Street), North Rdedhills Road, North Jaganathan Street 2 nd Main Road, Thathan Kuppam Part and above all surrounding areas.
