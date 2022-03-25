scorecardresearch
Friday, March 25, 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Chennai power disruption March 25, Friday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
March 25, 2022 6:45:16 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in T Nagar-DMS, Perungudi-Thoraipakkam, Adyar-Enjambakkam, Chetpet, Avadi-Kamaraj Nagar, Southperambadu for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

T Nagar/DMS: Poes Garden, Jayamal Road, Periyar salai, Kamarajar salai, Cathedral road, Anna salai part, and above all surrounding areas.

Perungudi: KANDANCHAVADI Veeramani salai cross street, Palraj nagar, Thiruvalluvar street, Ambedkar canal road THORAIPAKKAM Kannagi nagar, Kokilambal nagar, Jain housing Madha koil street, Bridhavan garden and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar/Enjambakkam: Sparkling sand Avenue, L.G Avenue, ECR one part, Kalaingar Karunanithi salai, Sea shell avenue and above all surrounding areas.

Chetpet: Part of Pushpa nagar housing board, Shenoy road, Part of Valluvar kottam high road, Sarojini street, Mahalingapuram street, Jeganathan street, Kumarappa street and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi/Kamaraj Nagar: JB Estate, Vetri nagar, Sarawathi nagar, Vivekananda nagar, AGT nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Southperambadu: Kammarpalayam, Shozhipalayam, Thottakarammedu and above all surrounding areas.

