Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram – Kadapperi, Avadi-Thirumulaivoyal, Kolathur for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Here are the affected areas:

Tambaram – Kadapperi: Durga nagar housing board, Erikari street, Bavaniamman koil street, Bharathidhasan street, Kalki flats and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi-Thirumulaivoyal: ALAMATHY Bangaraampettail village, TSP camp, Bharathi nagar, Veltech junction and above all surrounding areas.

Kolathur: Ramadass nagar, Thriumalai ngar, Thirumalai nagar extension, Vajravelnagar, Sathya sai nagar and above all surrounding areas.