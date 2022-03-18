Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Enjambakkam, Pallikaranai, West Mambalam, Sembium-Perambur, CMBTT, Kolathur, IPL Substation for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Here are the affected areas:

Adyar/Enjambakkam: Bharathi avenue, ECR ( Enjambakkam to Akkarai, Vimala Garden, Rajiv Avenue, Akkarai village, Gunal garden and above all surrounding areas.



Tambaram/Pallikaranai: 200 feet Radial road, Akshya flats, Arumugam nagar, Perumal nagar, VGP shanthi nagar, VOC Street and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar/West Mambalam: Madley 1 st and 2 nd street, Muthurangan salai, New boag road, V.M street, Sidhi Vinayagar koil street, Kamaraj colony and above all surrounding areas.

Sembium/ Retteri/Perambur/CMBTT: VOC street, LNP Kovil Street Nethaji street, Bharathiar street, Gangaiamman koil street, Secretariat colony, PRH main road, Devi nagar , 200 ft road, Kumaran st. Perumal Koil st, Roja nagar, Jothy nagar, Pachaiyappan colony KOLATHUR Selvam nagar, Natesan street, Karthick street, Ramasamy street, Sri raman salai IPL Krishnan street, Teachers colony, Moolakkadai junction, Vadivudai amman koil street and above all surrounding areas.