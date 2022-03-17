Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram-Radha Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Porur-Thiruverkadu, Avadi-Alamathy, Tondairpet-Napalayam, KK Nagar, Vyasarpadi for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Here are the affected areas:

Tambaram: RADHANAGAR Kannan nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Radha nagar, Subash nagar, Kurinji nagar, Senthil nagar, Purushothaman nagar RAJAJI NAGAR Krishna Avenue, Madambakkam main road, Ragavendhira nagar, Jain Appartment and above all surrounding areas.

Porur/Thiruverkadu: Kannanpalayam oilcheri, Pidarithangal, Kolappancheri and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: ALAMATHY Boochi Athipet, Guruvoyal, Metro water, Lakshminadapuram, Maagaralkandigai, Ponniyammman medu AVADI NORTH CTH Road, Gandhi nagar, Sindhu nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tondairpet/Napalayam: Manali new town, Ezhil nagar, Sriram nagar, Napalayam, MRF nagar and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Ashok nagar east section, KK nagar south section, Ashok nagar west section, Rangarajapuram area, Choolaimedu area, Kodambakam area, Dasarathapuram area, Valasaravakkam area and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi/Mathur: 1st main road MMDA, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Venkat nagar, Aavin quarters , Milk

colony, Metro water pump house and above all surrounding areas.