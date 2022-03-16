Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Adyar/Enjambakkam, Avadi-Kovilpathagi, Pattabiram, Thirumullaivoyal, Alamathy, Tambaram/IAF area, KK Nagar, Guindy, Kolathur, T Nagar/West Mambalam for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Adyar/Enjambakkam: 1 st & 2 nd Avenue, Brindavannagar, Selvanagar, Thomas avenue, Hanuman colony and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: KOVILPATHAGAI Sathiyamoorthy nagar, Santhi nagar, Police Quaraters PATTABIRAM Bharathiyar nagar, I.A.F road, Gandhi nagar, Police quarters THIRUMULLAIVOYAL Eswaran nagar, Indira nagar, Lakshmipuram, Gandhi nagar ALAMATHY Vaniyanchathram, Ramapuram, Erumattapalayam, Singillikuppam and above all surrounding areas

Tambaram/IAF: MES road, Sudanandabharathi street, Ashok nagar, Valmi street, Velachery main road, Bharathamatha street, Kalidasar street, Old GST road, Irumbuliyur, Thilagavathi nagar, Indian Air force and above all surrounding areas.



KK Nagar: Ashok nagar east section, KK nagar south section and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Industrial Estate Guindy, Pillaiyar koil street, Mount road partial, Pallavan street, Kabilar street, Bharathiyar street, Ganapathi colony and above all surrounding areas.

Kolathur: Redhills road, Meenakchi nagar, Thriumalai nagar, Padma nagar, School road and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar/West Mambalam: Mahalaksmi street, Guild street, Part of Usman road, Mambalam Police Quarters.