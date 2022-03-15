Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Avadi/Pattabiram, Sothuperumbedu, Ambattur, Sembium, Villivakkam, Vyasarpadi, Guindy/Nanganallur Substation area as mentioned below for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Avadi/Pattabiram: Thirumalaivasan nagar, Poompozhil Nagar, Crist Colony, Ramakrishna nagar SOTHUPERUMBEDU GNT Road, Sholavaram, Kottaimedu, Magalakshmi Nagar KAMARAJ NAGAR Kumaran Nagar, Patel St, Kamaraj Nagar main Road, Buthar Street, Nandavanam Mattur and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Ambattur, Oragadam, Menambedu, Vengatapuram, Pudur and above all surrounding areas.

Sembium: TH Road, Cauvery Salai, VOC Street and above all surrounding areas.

Villivakkam: Tagore Nagar, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk, ICF Sub Station, Kilpauk Sub Station, Loyola Substation and above all surrounding areas.

CMBT/Vyasarpadi: Sasthri Nagar, Munusamy Nagar, Gowri Nagar, Devki Nagar, Balakrishan Nagar, Annapoorna and above all surrounding areas.



Guindy/Nanganallur: Hindu Colony, Viswanathapuram, Gandhi Nagar, Palavanthangal, balaji Nagar, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road and above all surrounding areas.