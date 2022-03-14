Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram/Sithalapakkam Area, Avadi, K.K Nagar, Villivakkam, T.Nagar, Perambur/Periyar Nagar Substation area as mentioned below the following areas for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.



Tambaram/Sithlapakkam: Mambakkam Main Road, Babu nagar 3 rd street, Nehru street, Ishwarya nagar, RG nagar KADAPPERI Lakshmipuram, Oddapalayam, Bharathidasan street, Samundeswari nagar, Sripuram, Mariyamman koil street and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: Thiruvalluvar Street, Subramaniyar Nagar, Kulakarai Street, Ettiyamman Nagar AYAPPAKKAM Rajammal Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Konambedu, Om Shakthy Kanopus, Tonakela Camp Road PUZHAL Valluvar nagar, Velammal, Barthidasan nagar and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: K.K Nagar West/ South, Ashok Nagar East and above all surrounding areas.

Villivakkam: Thiupatcheswara Street, Raju Street, Sabapathy Street, Elumalai Street, Palayampillai Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

T Nagar: Ramasamy Street, Usman road, Dhandapani street, Pinjala subramani street and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur/Periyar Nagar: Periyar nagar, GKM Colony, SRB Colony, Agaram, Vetri Nagar, Jawahar nagar and above all surrounding areas.