Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Perambur Periyar Nagar: Periyar nagar 4, 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 & 15 th street, Chandra sekaran salai, Karthikeyan salai, Siva Elango 70 feet road, Jawahar nagar 1, 3, 4, 5 & 6 th street GKM colony 9, 10 & 11 th street and kandasamy salai.