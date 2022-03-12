scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Chennai power disruption March 12, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: March 12, 2022 7:05:43 am
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Perambur Periyar Nagar: Periyar nagar 4, 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 & 15 th street, Chandra sekaran salai, Karthikeyan salai, Siva Elango 70 feet road, Jawahar nagar 1, 3, 4, 5 & 6 th street GKM colony 9, 10 & 11 th street and kandasamy salai.

